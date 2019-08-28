By STEVE REILLY
ENGLEWOOD — State environmental officials are investigating a 30,000-gallon raw sewage spill by the Englewood Water District in July.
Jon Iglehart, Southern District director for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, wanted the water district to provide his office with the details of the sewage spill at the 700 block Crestwood Drive, off Pine Street, on July 21.
Iglehart described his letter as a “warning letter,” dated Aug. 22, requiring a response within 15 days.
The district responded immediately to Iglehart’s letter.
“We are estimating that there may have been a total of 30,000 gallons of raw wastewater spilled during this event,” wastewater operations manager David Larson wrote in his email response to the FDEP dated Aug. 23.
“The estimate for this is based on the number of times our vacuum and tanker trucks were filled and hauled to our Holiday Ventures lift station,” Larson said in his explanation. “The stormwater ditch this happened under was already full of standing rainwater, so we kept vacuuming up water until the ditch was as empty as we could get it.”
According water district reports, a two-inch sewage force main broke at a 45-degree fitting. The sewer line was buried beneath the drainage ditch. The district estimates it was able to recover and disposed of 27,000 gallons of sewage from the spill — as well as the rainwater in the ditch.
Because the ditch was filled with water, Larson said, it wasn’t likely any of the spill percolated into the ground.
“We applied granular chlorine to the spill water in the ditch, vacuumed up as much as we could and applied lime to the ground afterward to disinfect the area,” he said.
Apparently, not all FDEP officials were aware the water district had filed an initial report on the spill and its containment immediately afterward, within 24 hours — as required by the district’s permit, EWD Administrator Ray Burroughs said Wednesday.
The good news, Burroughs and reports stated, is that none of the raw sewage seeped into creeks or Lemon Bay or any other surface water body.
“Zero gallons reached any surface waters,” Larson told FDEP officials.
The Englewood Water District has had no other sewage spills in 2019.
