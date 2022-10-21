State monitors red tide bloom

 Skip to main content
ENGLEWOOD — State wildlife officials are using underwater gliders to monitor a red tide bloom that was detected off area beaches this week.

Scientists detected the algae, known as Karenia brevis, in multiple samples in Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee and Manasota county waters, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which emailed a statement Friday.

Red tide map 10-21-22

The state’s red tide map Friday showed high concentrations of the algae off Nokomis (red) and medium (orange) at Venice Inlet. Samples from Manasota Key this week showed lowe (yellow) concentrations. To see updates of this map, visit myfwc.com/research/redtide/statewide/.


