Algae surfaces in Lemon Bay

At various locations on Lemon Bay, mats of algae, like this one in a canal that dead ends behind the home of Edward Phero III on Southwind Drive, have some people nervous, especially after the prolonged bout of red tide last summer and fall. State wildlife researchers are testing to see what specific algae species it is.

ENGLEWOOD — State wildlife officials are determining what algae species is gunking up Lemon Bay and its finger canals in large mats.

Florida Department of Environmental Projection and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission researchers are working hand-in-hand to identify the specific species of algae, said FWC spokeswoman Michelle Kerr. Researchers are now testing samples.

“We’ve had no reports of fish kills,” Kerr added. That, and the fact FWC has received no reports of any adverse affects on seagrass, fish or other marine organisms associated with these blooms, is the good news.

Since the onslaught of the toxic red tide algae blooms of last summer and fall, a time when fish, sea turtles, marine mammals and other marine creatures washed up dead onto Manasota Key’s shorelines, Facebook and other social media have been ablaze with worry over the present bloom — no matter what the particular species.

Kerr said various filamentous algae, forming brownish mats, live naturally in brackish and saltwater bays. The algae blooms are common seasonal events throughout many areas of Florida. They will often feel slimy to the touch and sometimes emit a foul odor, much like stench of rotting eggs.

