ENGLEWOOD — What's the future of State Road 776 in Charlotte County?
Without discussion, the Charlotte County/Punta Gorda Metropolitan Planning Organization board — made up of elected representatives from the Charlotte County Commission, the Punta Gorda City Council and the Punta Gorda Airport Authority — voted unanimously Monday to conduct a corridor study of S.R. 776.
The study would evaluate the state road from the Pine Street-Placida Road intersection east to Murdock Circle and U.S 41.
The study is more than predicting future traffic counts, MPO executive director Gary Harrell suggested. The study will take into account future residential and commercial development, such as the development of Murdock Village, and other factors along the roadway.
The MPO itself recommends — in coordination with the Florida Department of Transportation —where Charlotte County would like to see its share of federal and state gas taxes spent. While the state road study has not yet been added to the MPO's list of projects, Harrell said he anticipates the study could be scheduled to start in the next couple of years.
But sometime in the next five years, S.R. 776 should see some improvements to three intersections.
Charlotte County and state traffic engineers determined the S.R. 776-Gulfstream/Willmington Boulevard intersection in Gulf Cove warrants a traffic signal, Harrell said.
Gulfstream Boulevard sees traffic to and from the Home Depot store and West Charlotte Mini-Transfer and Recycling Center. Gulfstream is also a collector road for much of the Englewood East and Rotonda West subdivisions.
North of the state road, during the school year, parents drop off and pick up their children at Myakka River Elementary School on Willmington Boulevard, which is about a half-mile away. It's also a well-traveled collector road for Englewood East and the Gulf Cove subdivision.
Turn lanes and other improvements are planned along the state road at the Charlotte Sports Park.
In anticipation of Charlotte County expanding Flamingo Road to four lanes and potential growth in Murdock Village, the S.R. 776/Flamingo intersection will be improved to prepared to meet that growth.
To learn more about the MPO, its long-range planning and other improvements, visit ccmpo.com.
