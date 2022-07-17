The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission hopes to strengthen shorebird protections.
What impacts newly adopted measures will have on local nesting birds remains to be seen.
It will still be another year before the newly adopted protections go into effect.
“The newly approved Species Conservation Measures and Permitting Guidelines for the American oystercatcher, snowy plover, least tern and black skimmer take effect in September of 2023 and will apply statewide,” said Lisa Thompson, spokeswoman for the Division of Habitat and Species Conservation. “The guidelines include breeding sites of all four imperiled beach-nesting bird species, critical brood-rearing sites for snowy plovers, and critical roosting sites for American oystercatchers.”
All four species of state-listed beach-nesting birds are included in one set of guidelines,” she said.
Those guidelines can be found at MyFWC.com/speciesguidelines.
Each of the four species are found on local shores and barrier islands in Charlotte, Sarasota and Lee counties.
Shorebirds, like sea turtles, are protected.
“Imperiled beach-nesting bird populations are declining due to significant habitat modification, disturbance by humans, severe weather events, and elevated predation levels,” Thompson said.
Charlotte County’s website describes how shorebirds build shallow depressions, called scrapes, into which the females lay their eggs and raise young. Some nests are built just above the high tide line in shells or pebbles.
The county has marked off several shorebird nesting areas.
Thompson explained how the coastal habitats critical to imperiled beach-nesting birds have been significantly impacted by development, coastal engineering — dune, inlet, and shoreline stabilization — nonnative vegetation.
Other activities impede nesting, such as beach driving, recreational activity and mechanical raking, and increased presence of dogs and domestic cats, both pets and feral.
Some of these issues are addressed in the new guidelines.
This year has been a tough year for shorebird nesting on local barrier islands. American oystercatcher, snowy plover, black skimmer and least terns nest on local barrier islands. Not so much this year.
“We have had very few successful fledglings, and as nesting season is at its tail end it is unlikely we will see any improvement,” said Tina Powell, Charlotte County Parks and Natural Resources manager.
“With regards to the new guidelines we don’t anticipate significant impacts or our local nesting,” Powell said describing the new guidelines as streamlining existing guidelines and the state permitting processes.
To learn more about shorebirds, visit myfwc.com.
