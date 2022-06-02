SARASOTA — After opening the May 24 Sarasota County Commission meeting with the prayer and Pledge of Allegiance, Commission Chairman Alan Maio dispensed with the usual agenda to allow a “special guest” to address the commissioners.
U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, whose new congressional district includes all of Sarasota County, stepped to the microphone to update the County Commission on several topics.
Among them, a $1 million appropriations earmark for the widening of Winchester Boulevard in Sarasota County.
In an email, Public Works Director Spencer Anderson explained the county planned to use any federal dollars received for the Englewood Interstate Connector (Winchester and River Road collectively) as “it would be much easier to apply on that project.”
Commissioners in Charlotte and Sarasota counties agreed in 1998 to build Winchester Boulevard from State Road 776 in Englewood to River Road. Since it was completed in 2002, it's been a well-traveled route between Englewood and Interstate 75.
Just over a mile of the road is in Charlotte County, where it is four lanes with a grass median. The remaining 3.2 miles are in Sarasota County, where it is two lanes.
The Sarasota County portion was built with widening in mind, as much of the stormwater retention system is in place, and the right of way for the two additional lanes is graded to the same level as the road.
“This project would be a valuable use of taxpayer funds because the South Sarasota County/North Charlotte County area is experiencing extensive growth, which will impact the evacuation times for both counties in the event of a hurricane or other emergency. This project will decrease the evacuation times for residents of both counties,” Steube wrote in a document explaining his request.
Steube had secured a $1 million appropriation for River Road in a transportation bill passed last year.
But what about improvements to South River Road, which is still two lanes and prone to flooding? It also serves as the evacuation route for Englewood, Rotonda and Boca Grande.
Anderson explained negotiations are continuing with officials from the West Villages Improvement District on an agreement for a public/private project focusing on South River Road, which is in need of improvement.
Anderson couldn’t say when that agreement will be finalized and come to the county commissioners for their approval.
Work to upgrade North River Road, which became a state highway last year, is underway by the state.
Besides widening much of that stretch of highway from U.S. 41 to Interstate 75, the project will include a raised, grassy median; shared pathways for pedestrians and bicyclists; street lighting; and wildlife corridors.
The estimated $47.5 million project is scheduled for completion in 2025.
