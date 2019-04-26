U.S. Rep. Greg Steube visited with several small business owners in downtown Venice this week to learn about recovery from last year’s red tide bloom.
The business owners said it wasn’t an easy year, with financial loses as a direct result of red tide. It was made worse by the constant media attention to the ongoing bloom, and the downtown beautification project they were preparing for, and that is now just wrapping up.
All three drove customers away, each said.
On Thursday, Steube (R-District 17) sat with Tracy Silver, owner of the Venice Wine and Coffee Company, Venice Mayor John Holic and Venice MainStreet’s Erin Silk.
“If we have another season of red tide like that, I will not survive it,” Silver said.
She even asked Steube what he’d do about shoddy news network coverage, that in some cases appeared to indicate red tide in the area when it wasn’t. There was unending talk of red tide on social media that wouldn’t let up, even when there was a lull in red tide concentrations, she said.
Steube recommended creating a social media budget to directly disseminate correct information at the local level.
Kathy Crisman, with Dick’s Shoes on West Venice Avenue, had a similar experience. Revenue was down over the previous year for seven straight months, she said.
It wasn’t about drawing foot traffic inside the store. It was that “no one was even coming to visit” Venice, she said.
Even the locals were staying away.
“I just hope red tide doesn’t come back,” Crisman said.
Ciao Gelato owner Daria Nafziger told a similar story.
“We heard a lot about red tide. It was all over the news,” she said. “I’m sure we weren’t the only business suffering.”
In August, her business was down 24 percent, she said. By October, at its worst, revenue was down 29 percent from the previous year, she said. And that was before the city’s beautification project began tearing up the downtown streets, further driving traffic away.
Steube said there is a role for the federal government to play.
On Wednesday he provided the Charlotte County Commission with a legislative update on actions he’s involved with that, among other issues, impact red tide.
“I’m working on a bill that would allow local government to take advantage of federal funding or grants … if you are going to do something,” he said.
The bill, which supports septic-to-sewer conversions, will be available in draft form in a few weeks to a month, he said.
Steube’s District 17 covers nine counties, including a portion of Lake Okeechobee, which is a point of controversy over water releases with high levels of blue-green algae, some of which eventually makes its way to the Gulf Coast. Many believe it worsens the effects of red tide.
Steube recapped a recent tour with President Donald Trump on progress being made with improvements to the Herbert Hoover Dike, a 143-mile earthen dam that surrounds Lake Okeechobee, the heart of the Kissimmee-Okeechobee-Everglades system. The project reduces impacts from flooding as a result of high lake levels for a large area of south Florida.
Projects north of Lake Okeechobee have also been authorized, but not funded.
“I’m trying to get that funding. It’s what’s happening north of Lake O that’s the issue,” Steube said. “What we’re doing at the federal level … I think you’re really going to see a lot of improvements to water quality in and around Lake O.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.