ENGLEWOOD — Steve Varga may have been from Ohio, but he offered steadfast support for Englewood’s annual Pioneer Days festivities and parade.
“He was a man who loved a parade,” said Pioneer Days committee chairwoman Chris Phelps in an email. For eight years, Varga served on the organizing committee. He’s also helped stage the annual parade six years.
But more importantly to Phelps, Varga was her good friend.
“I think of his laugh and how he would say, ‘we got to keep going, we have to keep moving,” Phelps said. “He lived to serve not only our board and the keeping the parade and events alive, but this entire (Englewood) community.”
Varga, 65, died Dec. 2 from pneumonia. A funeral Mass is scheduled 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 770 Kilbourne Ave., Englewood.
“Anyone who ever had the privilege to talk with him knows the man he was, funny, free spirited and compassionate,” Phelps said.
Varga worked as St. Raphael’s facilities manager for a decade, turning away from a prior career in accounting, computer software and programming, according to his LinkedIn page.
Varga and his wife of 27 years, Gladys, first met when they were both students at the University of Cincinnati in the early 1970s.
While Gladys describes Varga as her true love and said they “were best friends as well,” life had other plans for the couple. They went their separate ways, only to reunite in 1990.
“He was so alive, so very much in the present,” Gladys said. Her two children from a previous marriage — Cheryl Pete, now 37, and Andy Pete, 34 — embraced Varga into their lives, she said.
When Varga devoted his time and talents to Pioneer Days, it didn’t surprise Gladys.
“He loved history,” she said. “He wanted to do something for the community and make friends.”
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Englewood Pioneer Days. Arrangements by Lemon Bay Funeral and Cremation Services.
Donations can be sent to Englewood Pioneer Days, P.O. Box 1411, Englewood FL 34295. For more information, call 941-474-8700 or email info@englewood pioneerdays.com.
Email: reilly@sun-herald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.