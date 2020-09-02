ENGLEWOOD — Steve Young will be the new chief executive director of Englewood Community Hospital, the facility’s parent company announced Wednesday.
Young is chief operating officer at Brandon Regional Hospital in Hillsborough County and also served in that position at Doctors Hospital of Sarasota.
HCA officials said Young’s promotion will be effective Sept. 28.
Young will replace Michael Ehrat at Englewood Community Hospital. HCA Healthcare West Florida named Ehrat CEO at Fawcett Memorial Hospital last month.
“We’re excited to announce Steve, who brings an impressive resume of accomplishments and experience in communities throughout west and central Florida,” said Dr. Ravi Chari, president of HCA Healthcare West Florida. “He will provide tremendous leadership direction and support of our growth agendas in Englewood and southwest Florida.”
Young holds a bachelor’s degree in applied physiology and kinesiology from the University of Florida, and a masters of business administration degree from St. Leo University, according to HCA. He began his health care career in diagnostic imaging.
Young joined Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville as the director of Physician Relations and Business Development.
In 2012, he was promoted to the chief operating officer development program at Osceola Regional Medical Center in Kissimmee. He went on to serve as chief operating officer at Doctors, Oak Hill and Brandon Regional, all HCA Healthcare West Florida facilities.
“While at Brandon, Steve led a $23.5 million Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) expansion, the construction of two free-standing ERs and a $57 million patient tower expansion,” the announcement from HCA states. “During his tenure, he also assisted in increasing employee satisfaction by more than 10%, robotic surgeries by more than 18% and bed placement efficiency by more than 20%.”
Ehrat, who started at Englewood Community Hospital in May 2019, was named interim CEO of Port Charlotte’s Fawcett Memorial in May, when former CEO Bill Hawley left.
HCA announced Ehrat would stay on as CEO of Fawcett on Aug. 11.
Ehrat took over for Valerie Powell-Stafford, who served as Englewood Community’s CEO from 2016 to April 1, 2019, when she took over as the CEO for HCA’s 288-bed Northside Hospital in St. Petersburg. Powell-Stafford is still at Northside.
Under Powell-Stafford’s and Ehrat’s leadership, Englewood Community Hospital has never earned less than A grades for patient safety by Leapfrog, an independent nonprofit that grades medical facilities on safety and how well hospitals protect patients from preventable medical errors, injuries and infections within the hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.