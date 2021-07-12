ENGLEWOOD — Not today, not tomorrow — but hopefully someday soon — improvements on West Dearborn Street will begin.
West Dearborn is ready to be reborn. When? That remains to be seen.
Construction on West Dearborn was slated to begin last month following a ground-breaking ceremony, but didn't. The start of the project stalled when survey discrepancies were discovered along the roadway and will need to be resolved before construction can begin. No date has been given when that will be.
When it's finished, West Dearborn from State Road 776 to Old Englewood Road will include decorative intersections and sidewalks, new LED lighting and signs, pedestrian gathering areas, additional on-street parking and a gateway sign.
The latest plans call for Wright Construction Group, the contractor, to begin work at the intersection of West Mango Street and Dearborn and then head west to Cedar Street. Those plans, however, can change.
The $7.7 million Dearborn project itself might be viewed as a collaborative effort between Kimley-Horn consultants, the Englewood CRA Advisory Board, Englewood residents and business owners. The advisory board held several workshops where the consultants, residents and business owners honed what features they wanted to see on West Dearborn.
The Sarasota County Commission will also be asked Wednesday to allocate $1.1 million to Stellar Development Inc. for the construction of a band shell and permanent stage and other amenities at the Dearborn Plaza on the 300 block.
"The (Englewood) community has always envisioned a permanent town center space for gatherings," a county staff memorandum to commissioners stated. "Additional funds were added to the CIP to cover the construction of a permanent band shell, restrooms, pervious concrete walkways and lighting so that more evening events can take place.
"These improvements will also allow for weekly events such as 'Jazz in the Park,' 'Movies in the Park' and similar events on a more routine basis," county staff stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.