Hundreds of families came together Thursday for the annual History Fair & Family STEAM, Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) night at Myakka River Elementary School.
STEAM night is a hands-on interactive family event. Children and their loved ones learn while making science projects, planting flowers, playing instruments and touching sharks teeth. Members of the community volunteered along with local businesses and students from L.A. Ainger Middle School, and Lemon Bay High School honors programs.
For more about Myakka River Elementary, visit www.yourchar lotteschools.net/MRE.
