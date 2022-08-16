SARASOTA — A new study from the Roskamp Institute is showing evidence of a situation for which many people have long claimed.
Red tide can affect people physically — specifically, neurologically.
The study was released Tuesday and published in “Harmful Algae,” a peer-reviewed journal, according to the Sarasota-based Roskamp Institute.
It says it is the first study to prove some people “are susceptible to airborne exposure from red tide blooms.”
People with a history of chronic fatigue syndrome or migraines that worsen with physical and mental activity, were found to be most affected.
“During previous studies looking at how red tide toxins affected lung function, study participants sometimes reported headaches and we thought it was important to investigate this further,” Roskamp Institute research scientist Dr. Laila Abdullah said in a news release.
Abdullah is the lead author of the study, the news release states. The paper looked at K. brevis blooms and “upper respiratory and neurotoxin-associated symptoms,” it said.
“Building on previous findings, we found that migraine sufferers reported headaches during red tide blooms. However, we did not expect that people would report NSP-like symptoms,” she stated in the news release. “Our study also indicates that repeated airborne exposures in otherwise healthy people can also make them more sensitive to red tide.”
Previous studies looked at how red tide toxins in seafood negatively affected people, causing “neurotoxic shellfish poisoning.” NSP has long been known to cause stomach aches and associated issues along with headaches and other symptoms.
The respiratory symptoms “are well-documented” during red tide, it noted. But actual effects had not been studied in large populations, the news release said.
The study included about 250 volunteers from Charlotte, Sarasota, Manatee, Lee and Collier counties, it noted.
“Not surprisingly, the more severe the red tide bloom, the more volunteers were likely to report respiratory symptoms,” the news release stated. “When neurological symptoms were reported, they usually occurred at the same time volunteers experienced respiratory symptoms.”
But the study also showed red tide affected people differently.
“Different people respond to the toxins in different ways — from not being affected at all to experiencing a range of severe symptoms,” Roskamp Institute Executive Director Dr. Michael Mullan stated in the news release. “We don’t understand why that is the case, nor do we know the dose levels of toxins that are needed to cause neurological symptoms. There is still much to understand about this toxin and the levels of threat it poses to human brain health.”
Mullan is a doctor and research scientist in the study.
Dr. Barbara Kirkpatrick was a co-author of the study.
It notes she was an early researcher into the damage red tide can do to people with chronic lung illnesses, including a 2007 study.
“Our work on the human-health impacts of red tide led to our development of the Red Tide Respiratory Forecast, which helps people know which beaches could have red tide impacts throughout the day and lets them know when the best time to visit a particular beach will be,” Kirkpatrick said in the news release. “These latest findings indicate that there is much more for us to discover about how humans are impacted by red tide, and we’re hoping to continue building upon this work in future studies.”
Roskamp works on fighting neurological disorders, including red tide, traumatic brain injury, Alzheimer’s, PTSD and Gulf War illness, according to its mission. The red tide study was funded by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, the news release stated.
“More than three-quarters of Floridians live along our coasts, and more new residents are moving here every day,” Roskamp Institute CEO Fiona Crawford stated in the news release.
She said the nonprofit is committed to more red tide research.
“Harmful algal blooms like Florida’s red tide are predicted to become more frequent and longer lasting as our climate undergoes changes, and it is important to understand how our brains are impacted by red tides and what we can do to mitigate any risks they may pose.”
