ENGLEWOOD — The success of Sunday night's Halloween Safe Walk on West Dearborn Street may be a sign of a bright future for Englewood's traditional business district.
The Old Englewood Village Association canceled the Halloween Safe Walk in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, but brought it back this year.
Despite navigating around the road work being done at some intersections, the Halloween Safe Walk — known for attracting thousands to West Dearborn each Halloween evening — saw an exceptional crowd this year, more than 70% what had been seen past.
"It was pretty good," said Debbie Marks, manager of the Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency.
Meanwhile, the renovation of West Dearborn Street keeps moving forward, block by block.
Construction crews are now building new sidewalks and parking spaces along the south side of West Dearborn, between Magnolia and Orange streets, and on both sides of the street between Orange and Mango streets.
"We hope to finish in four weeks," Marks said of this phase of the project.
Sarasota County is investing $7.7 million for a complete makeover of West Dearborn from Old Englewood Road to State Road 776. Completion is anticipated in the early fall of 2022.
Independently, work continues on a new band shell, permanent bathrooms walkways and other amenities for the county-owned plaza on the 300 block of West Dearborn that serves as the site for various community events.
The Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board will meet Monday to discuss Monday formally naming the plaza, which has been known as the Pioneer Plaza or Dearborn Plaza. Board members will also discuss dedicating the band shell to an individual.
The advisory board is scheduled to meet 1 p.m. Monday at the Lemon Bay Park and Environmental Center, 570 Bay Park Blvd, Englewood.
