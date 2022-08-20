The graduates of the third Learn to sail Class offered by Englewood Sailing Associates stand proudly with their coaches and their director, C.H. Ritt, at the Sailing Center at Indian Mound Park on Lemon Bay. ESA has taught students the basics of sailing and the ethics of seamanship this summer on land and water. The roster of the class include Hadrian and Nathan Berenson, Elizabeth Bliss, Dylan Daniels, Kyla Dayvault, Ethan DiMarco, Alex Fuller, Ray and Roxy Hoffman, Aiden Jones, Asia Kiley, Haylen Kliebenstein, Valerie Knapp, Zoe Kummick, Michael and Joey Lakowski, Zachary and Evan Rabin, James Rawcliffe, Hannah Reese, Leah and Joshua Rovinsky, Even Solares, Julian Staton and Ty Toole.
The family of Hadrian and Nathan Berenson attended Parent’s Day, which is the last day of the Englewood Sailing Association's Learn to Sail class. Each parent was given the opportunity to have their son or daughter take them for a sail in the boat they had just learned to sail. "It was very exciting,” said Asia Berenson, who went for her very first sail with her son at the helm.
PHOTOS BY JOHN BASS
Asia, Todd, and their sons, Nathan and Hadrian Berenson at ESA’s Sailing Center at Indian Mound Park on Lemon Bay.
Englewood Sailing Association delivered its agenda of teaching youngsters the basics of sailing during three Learn to Sail camps over the summer.
Experienced volunteers and youth students donated their time to coach the new kids aged 10-17 for five days or instruction on land and water at their sailing center at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., on Lemon Bay in Englewood.
The Englewood Sailing Association taught a total of 47 graduates this summer.
The sailing association has year-round programs for new and experienced sailors year round. For information about the association, about sailing instruction or about how to sponsor programs, visit www.englewoodsailing.org, call 678-790-2470, or email mbasch@mac.com.
