Editor's Note: This is the first in a series of stories looking into the health care provided to inmates at the Charlotte County Jail.
When Kamiya Lista dislocated her shoulder at the Charlotte County Jail, she was given an anti-inflammatory and told to massage it back in place, she told the Sun.
Jail medical staff made an appointment with an orthopedic surgeon, they told her, but for at least one week, she had to live with it.
Already in intense pain, Lista said she also suffered panic attacks every day and severe night terrors every night. She's been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder, depression, and anxiety since she was 11 years old.
For the past three years, she's been taking Xanax, Abilify, Wellbutrin, and Seroquel to help cope. But since being booked into the Charlotte County Jail in March, she has received none of her medications, she told the Sun in an interview in April. Of those, only Xanax is a controlled substance. Both Corizon's psychiatrist and physician hold federal DEA licenses to prescribe controlled substances, according to Corizon.
"I'm not able to come out into my pod because of anxiety," she said. "I have really bad bouts of depression. I just pray and read the Bible and hope everything will work out the way it should."
Lista was arrested for a probation violation after failing to report to her probation officer in January and moving out of Salvation Army in Sarasota without her probation officer's consent. When she called probation in February, she was homeless, sleeping on the streets at Gillepsie Park and Marina Jacks in Sarasota. She was arrested on a warrant for the violations shortly afterward.
Lista's story is like many others. Last year, people in custody at the jail wrote approximately 400 pages of grievances about their medical care. The contents of the complaints are mostly unknown. When the Sun requested them and paid $193 for the documents, they were almost entirely redacted due to a lack of consent forms. The Sun received a $13 refund because it did not take records staff as long to compile the documents as they initially estimated.
The few readable pages contained inmates requesting their own medical records, a woman asking how to get new glasses at the jail, a man complaining about his cellmate urinating on the floor while corrections staff allegedly thought it was funny, and one man asking for medication left in the center console of the vehicle he'd been arrested in, which he said was a $100,000 treatment.
The housing supervisor wrote back at the bottom of the form, "I can't get your meds from evidence."
Corizon Health is the company that contracts with the jail to provide medical care for inmates. The private company once served Florida prisons but walked away from its contract with the state in 2015. It currently serves five county jails in the state.
The Sarasota County Jail has medical services provided by Armor Correctional Services and a subcontract with Centerstone of Florida for mental health services. The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office contracts with DeSoto Memorial Hospital and a separate psychologist.
Corizon has been the Charlotte County Jail's contracted healthcare provider since 1999. The most recent renewal of its contract on Oct. 1, 2018, gives the company $2.6 million annually, paid in monthly installments of $217,001. The company donated $1,000 to Prummell's 2016 campaign for sheriff, and three of its executive employees donated $100 each.
The company is responsible for all medical, mental, and dental care of inmates, excluding what it deems "elective medical care," defined as care "which if not provided, would not in the opinion of Corizon's Medical Director cause the inmate's health to deteriorate or cause definite harm to the inmate's well-being."
A lack of prescription medication is one of the most common complaints heard about Corizon after the Sun began digging into the issue in March.
It's not a new problem, and in some cases, it's a potentially deadly one. In 2015, Gregg Ireland died at the jail after being booked for a DUI offense. He was taken to the hospital prior to the jail, where he was prescribed medication he never received, according to the lawsuit still pending in federal court. His medical records showed no evidence he received anything to aid his alcohol withdrawal, and his heart stopped during an altercation with deputies, during which a Taser was deployed against him nine times.
Jail suicides are also of note. Investigations into the deaths of Victor Akers and David Szakalos, who both jumped from the top tier of their pods, revealed both had histories of mental illness. A lawsuit filed by Deborah Akers in 2015 stated Akers received no medical care and none of the medications prescribed by his physician, which he'd been taking up until the time of his incarceration. The suit has since been dismissed by the stipulation of both parties.
David Szakalos' wife, Susan, has also filed a lawsuit against the sheriff and Corizon regarding negligence in the death of her husband, though it's unclear if a lack of medication was a contributing factor.
As the Sun began asking the public for stories about medical care at the jail and help obtaining medical records in March, Sheriff Bill Prummell released a letter on the agency's blog about the jail's healthcare services. In the letter, which was also published in the Sun, he stated prescribed medication is the primary topic of grievances filed regarding medical care but defended the jail's practices, stating inmates don't always cooperate during intake screenings.
"Information regarding drug and alcohol use is often excluded during the medical evaluation, and detainees have trouble recalling local doctor information or where they receive their medications," he said. "This information has to be researched and confirmed by Corizon staff prior to beginning new medications of treatment. When a person is arrested under the influence, they are often unable to participate in a medical screening until they have time to become sober."
Complaints might be about taking a different brand or shape of pill than what they took outside of the jail, or disagreeing with the Corizon physician's evaluation of their necessary medications, he stated.
Prummell said complaints are investigated by the Corizon Health Services administrator, and findings are provided to the detainee in a timely manner. The Sheriff's Office also uses an independent contract monitor to participate in quarterly review meetings of detainee healthcare, according to the letter.
In the last quarterly review, he stated there was only one grievance per month for October to December, each about a problem with medication, but the Sun received 23 pages from those months in its request for inmate medical grievances. The reason for the discrepancy is unclear.
The jail is accredited by the National Commission on Correctional Healthcare and Corizon allegedly has "one of the highest percentages of Correctional Health Professional certification program professionals among correctional healthcare providers," according to Prummell's letter.
There were no issues noted in the facility's last Florida Model Jail Standards inspection, which stated, "The units and the jail were once again, clean and well organized with Corrections and Medical working well together."
Two inmates reportedly voiced medical complaints during the inspection, but after investigation, they "were found to have no issue that has not already been addressed by medical on numerous occasions," the report states.
But inmates who spoke with the Sun told a different story of complaints going ignored, records they signed for never arriving, and struggling to cope for days, weeks, and months without prescription medications to treat serious conditions.
The sheriff declined further comment on the matter.
Corizon told the Sun its information is incomplete and inaccurate but said federal privacy restrictions prevent the company from discussing the details of the care of the individuals who spoke with the Sun. Several of these signed medical release forms to allow the Sun access to their medical records, but according to Corizon, "because those releases were signed releasing the information to you only, and not to us, we are still bound by HIPAA."
Tomorrow, the Sun brings you their stories.
