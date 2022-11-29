ENGLEWOOD - The Suncoast Humane Society launched a re-unification project on social media for people who have lost pets in the area — an idea sparked by Hurricane Ian.
"Our shelter has been damaged and we have been unable to operate as usual, but we really want to help our community, so the reunification project is one of a couple we have implemented," Chief Executive Officer Maureen O’Nell said. "We hope this resource page helps re-unify displaced pets with their people."
The Facebook group is open to the public and anyone can see who's in the group and what is posted.
"We have also launched a (be your) Neighbor's Hero program, which is a foster-based program to help families who are displaced," O’Nell said.
O'Nell said it is way for people to help one another — to let other people care for a pet while neighbors have been displaced and are looking to "get back on their feet" without worrying about their dog, cat or other pet.
"It is a short term safety net that allows families to regroup knowing their pet is being care for by a kind neighbor," O'Nell said. "We match fosters with people in need and provide the needed supplies for the foster family."
Sherri Dennis, director Animal Welfare League in Port Charlotte, said people who have lost pets are encouraged to call AWL to see if any new animals were brought to the shelter.
"We have always had a lost/found site," Dennis said. "We direct people to our website awlshelter.org to look at the animals that have been brought in as strays and/or found. We also take phone calls from those that have lost pets and we post that information in both of our buildings."
