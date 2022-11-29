Charles

Charles is available for adoption at the Suncoast Humane Society.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

ENGLEWOOD - The Suncoast Humane Society launched a re-unification project on social media for people who have lost pets in the area — an idea sparked by Hurricane Ian.

"Our shelter has been damaged and we have been unable to operate as usual, but we really want to help our community, so the reunification project is one of a couple we have implemented," Chief Executive Officer Maureen O’Nell said. "We hope this resource page helps re-unify displaced pets with their people."


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments