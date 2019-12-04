ENGLEWOOD — Following “several challenging months,” the Suncoast Humane Society announced Tuesday it is discontinuing the Fido Fixers Mobile Spay/Neuter Clinic effective immediately, according to a press release.
“The partnership between Fido Fixers Inc. and Suncoast Humane Society held the highest of hopes to provide convenient low-cost spay/neuter services to pets in economically distressed areas,” stated the press release. “However, due to low number of appointments, the operation was not sustainable in regards to revenue and expenses.”
The partnership was announced in July, and the first mobile clinics were held in late August. The leased vehicle will be returned to Fido Fixers Inc., a not-for-profit company that provides mobile veterinary services to animal rescue organizations in the southeastern U.S.
“We are heavyhearted about closing the doors of our Fido Fixers #7,” said Interim Executive Director Cheryl Casey. “Suncoast Humane Society will continue to look into opportunities to better serve our community. Our wish is to possibly enhance the current services of our Preventive Health Care Clinic by offering extended clinic hours or opening Saturdays for appointments to the public.”
The Humane Society will continue to offer low-cost spay/neuter services, affordable vaccinations and a variety of other preventive health care services for cats and dogs. To make an appointment for spay/neuter services, call 941-474-7884, ext. 423; for other wellness clinic services, call 941-474-7884, ext. 410.
For more information about Suncoast Humane Society and their Preventive Health Care Clinic, visit www.humane.org.
