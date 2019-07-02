By CHRIS PORTER
Englewood Sun Editor
For decades, the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Club’s members have donated hours of their time, their expertise, their money and in-kind services when they’ve seen a need in the community.
They’ve given to countless local causes. They adopted the Lemon Bay Cemetery as their own project. And every Fourth of July, they can be counted on to fire off the best fireworks show for miles around.
Recently, during Bill Stiver Jr.’s term as president, the Sunrise Rotary took a big step in establishing the Youth Trust Fund. It’s a nonprofit fund separate from the Sunrise Rotary’s Community Foundation.
Keith Farlow, a Rotarian, president of the Youth Trust Fund and owner of Farlow’s on the Water, explained what the new Youth Trust Fund will do.
The Rotary has had a Youth Foundation for years that has been funding community projects and causes. What kinds of things has the Rotary done?
In the early 1980s, we recognized there were deficiencies in regards to the youth in Englewood, whether it was a kid who needed a tuba or a pair of cleats. We wanted to help provide them with the ability to play sports, participate in music, art, whatever they were passionate about. That’s how it originated.
As it grew, we have continued to do that, buy a child a pair of cleats or an instrument. But we have also been able to purchase $5,000 worth of equipment for the wrestling team, or 21 iPads for kids to use at Englewood Elementary School. We are touching hundreds of people in our community. Last year, we donated $2,500 to art classes at (EES), $2,500 to the music program for new guitars.
Our purpose is to help kids get active and involved and excited about whatever path they are pursuing, whatever they have found is their passion.
What is different about the Youth Trust Fund different?
The Youth Trust Fund now stands on its own, with 0% administrative cost. The Hinck Financial Team manages our fund for 0% admin. We put really strict guidelines on how this fund is managed. The way we set it up is, if someone donates money to our fund or leaves us money, it stays in the trust, in perpetuity. We use the interest to fund the project. We don’t touch the principal.
How big is the fund right now?
It’s a quarter of a million dollars.
Who is on the fund’s board of directors?
Billy Kimberlin, Kale Dailey, David Dignam, Dave Wampler and myself. (Keith Farlow is the president of the fund.)
If someone has a project, how do they apply for a grant from The Youth Trust Fund?
We have a standard application process. If someone has a project that is youth-oriented, and can help the community, they should get in touch with the president of our club, which is Dr. Todd Chace, or they can contact me.
For more information, send an email to info@lbsrotary.com or visit the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary’s Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.