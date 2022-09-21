ESsunsetoaks092122aaaa.jpg

The Rotary Club of Sunset Englewood wants to provide needed shade at the Pioneer Plaza on West Dearborn Street. Sunset Rotary president Tom Hinck said the club members want to plant two 20-foot tall, native live oak trees in the plaza.

 SUN PHOTO BY STEVE REILLY

ENGLEWOOD — The Rotary Club of Sunset Englewood wants to provide the new-and-improved Pioneer Plaza what it lacks.

Shade.


