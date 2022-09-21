ENGLEWOOD — The Rotary Club of Sunset Englewood wants to provide the new-and-improved Pioneer Plaza what it lacks.
Shade.
Sunset Rotary President Tom Hinck said the club members want to plant two 20-foot tall, 100-gallon live oak trees in the plaza. The trees themselves will represent a $6,000 donation to the plaza.
But first, the Sunset Rotary needs a recommendation from the Englewood Community Redevelopment Area Advisory Board.
The advisory board meets next Oct. 10.
This year is the inaugural year of the Sunset Englewood Rotary, and already the chapter donated $31,000 to various Englewood area nonprofits and charities. Its most-recent project was rejuvenating the landscape beds at Englewood Elementary School earlier this month.
Of that $31,000, $25,000 came from the Olde Englewood Farmers Market.
The Sunset Rotarians took over the management of the nonprofit Olde Englewood Farmers Market that was dispossessed from the plaza last fall while Sarasota County constructed a band shell, permanent bathrooms, pathways and other amenities in the plaza.
The market operated across the street on properties owned by Elaine Miller of Suncoast Architect and Keith Rowley of Rowley Insurance.
The farmers market will be back in the Pioneer Plaza, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays, beginning Oct. 6.
The idea for the oak trees, Hinck said, came from patrons of the farmers market who pointed out how the plaza only has a few scattered palms and pines providing any shade.
The Rotarians walked the plaza with a landscape architect to identify where they might be planted without interfering with performances on the band shells or other activities in the plaza.
The Rotarians approached the advisory board at its Sept. 12 meeting, but some of some members questioned the tree planting, which led the advisory board to postpone any decision to October.
If the Sunset Rotary is able to garner the support of the advisory board, then the Rotarians can work with Sarasota County staff on the logistics of the tree planting.
