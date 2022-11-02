SARASOTA — Students are graded on a regular basis, but for the Sarasota County Schools superintendent, grades come once a year in the form of public evaluations from elected school board members. 

Brennan Asplen received an "A" average from his five school board members this week, which showed he is considered "highly effective" on most of the categories he is graded on each year.


