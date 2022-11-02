SARASOTA — Students are graded on a regular basis, but for the Sarasota County Schools superintendent, grades come once a year in the form of public evaluations from elected school board members.
Brennan Asplen received an "A" average from his five school board members this week, which showed he is considered "highly effective" on most of the categories he is graded on each year.
He received "highly effective" grades on 8 out of 10 of his grading standards, with "effective" grades in the other two when all the board's evaluations were tallied.
However, Asplen's report card wasn't all As and Bs.
During their discussion of Asplen's evaluation, board members acknowledged how Asplen came into his job following a "disruptive departure" of the previous administration, and that he has had to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, divisive political climate and then a Category 4 hurricane, while still maintaining an "A" rating for the district and showing academic improvements in some areas.
Board member Shirley Brown, who is leaving the board this month, gave Asplen all "highly effective" marks. Board chair Tom Edwards gave him nine "highly effective" marks and one "effective" grade for "Leadership and Standard Culture."
Jane Goodwin, who is also leaving the board, graded him "effective" for his human resources management and operational management, and "highly effective" grades for everything else.
The other two board members were more critical.
Recently re-elected board members Karen Rose and Bridget Ziegler graded Asplen a few points lower than their fellow board members on several standards.
Rose gave no "highly effective" grades, awarding six "effective" grades and four "needs improvement" marks, including one for Instructional Leadership.
In explaining her "needs improvement" grade for Community Relations, Rose stated on her form: "There is apparent polarization in the school community as reflected in public comment at school board meetings. There is no visible strategy to engage and unite community members."
Ziegler gave Asplen "highly effective" marks for Fiscal Stewardship of the school district and Curriculum Planning and Development. She also graded him "needs improvement" in four categories, including Leadership and Standard Culture and Communications and Community Relations, Human Resource Management and Values and Ethics of Leadership. All other categories were graded "effective."
In her comments for the Communications category, Ziegler wrote that while Asplen attempted to "address concerns and perceived divisions in the community, numerous attempts have fallen flat and even caused further division."
"I believe that certain communications at the Dias, to principles, to parents and even in an opinion article submitted to the (Sarasota) Herald Tribune caused unnecessary division and gave the appearance of a Superintendent wading into politics versus seizing the opportunity as the county's educational leader to unify the community around every child's academic success," she wrote.
Asplen took about 15 minutes to discuss his evaluations during the meeting. He defended his decision to write a newspaper column to refute national news broadcasts that stated Sarasota County Schools were teaching "critical race theory" as part of its curriculum.
Board member Shirley Brown pointed out that although Asplen got 30 "highly effective" evaluations and eight "needs improvement" grades, he took almost all of his time addressing the "needs improvement" categories.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.