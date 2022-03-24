ENGLEWOOD — Even minor miscalculations on the water can sink a good day's work.
Unfortunately, Atlantic & Gulf Dredging & Marine learned that lesson this week.
"A night operator miscalculated the stability of the sand while grading the slope of the beach which resulted in the bulldozer becoming stuck," said Michael Poff, told The Daily Sun in an email.
Poff is president of Coastal Engineering Consultants, the firm overseeing the Stump Pass dredging for Charlotte County along with the beach restoration.
Things went from bad to worse for the equipment operators.
"The excavator met a similar fate while trying to retrieve the dozer," Poff wrote.
The Atlantic & Gulf is working to extract the equipment as quickly and safely as possible. A weather front that was blowing through Thursday was expected to slightly delay the retrieval time.
"The contractor is dedicated to the safety of the public and the environment," Poff said. "The machinery has been drained of fuel, hydraulic fluid, and engine oil."
A company's deployed oil boom did not detect any signs of leaking. The contractor has placed lights on the equipment to mark the area and protect boaters navigating at night.
"This will cause a minor delay in the (dredging) project schedule," Poff said.
The $2.2 million maintenance dredging project, contracted by Charlotte County, is nearing its completion. The bulk of the costs are expected to be paid with funding from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and with hurricane funds available through the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Florida Department of Emergency Management.
The project calls for 200,000 cubic yards to be dredged from the pass and to straighten the channel which curves to the south. About half of the sand was pumped onto the beach to the north, which is Stump Pass Beach State Park. Workers are now pumping sand onto the northern tip of Knight Island, near the Palm Island Resort.
The county faces a May 1 deadline for the project, the official beginning of sea turtle nesting season. It could be done by early April, officials have said.
