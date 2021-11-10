ENGLEWOOD — Something exciting is happening at Lemon Bay High School.
The Manta Rays football team just finished their season undefeated at 10-0. It’s the first time that’s happened since the dawn of varsity school football at the school in the late 1970s. The JV team was unbeaten as well, with a 7-0 record.
Meanwhile, the volleyball team has written history of its own, tying the school season record for wins at 26 and only two regular-season losses, and their first trip to the regional finals in 14 years.
But there’s more. About 800 students attended the Homecoming dance this year — a very large number for a school of Lemon Bay’s size.
And students are showing up in big numbers at the football and volleyball games, Spirit Week events, and even the pre-season Manta baseball scrimmage.
Assistant principal Steve Smith isn’t about to take credit for the phenomenon, but he is thrilled about what he sees happening. As a 1992 graduate of LBHS, he certainly shares in the feeling of pride at the school.
When Smith came back to his old school this year as an administrator, one of his goals was to encourage students to get involved in school life, including academics, spirit and supporting their fellow students.
After two school years that included virtual school, COVID lockdowns, mandated masks, canceled graduation ceremonies and proms, Smith thought a little incentive would help kids become more involved in their school.
He came up with the Amazing Manta Pride awards. Teachers nominate students for their school spirit, 180-degree turnarounds, extra effort, perfect attendance and more.
“We needed to really push student involvement and reward students for doing that,” Smith explained. “We got through a dark time. Manta Pride is a way of getting kids readjusted to what high school is all about.”
If you get nominated by a teacher, you get a special card showing you’ve been recognized. “We are really encouraging the students to take the cards home and show their parents,” Smith said.
The students who are nominated are eligible to win special Amazing Manta Pride hoodie sweatshirts. If they win, their teachers also win a hoodie.
“We wanted to give them some kind of prize that they really wanted,” Smith said.
“So far our teachers and students have loved the idea and we are seeing some positive results,” Steve Smith wrote in an email.
Smith has gotten help paying for the sweatshirts from another Lemon Bay alumnus.
Matt Smith — no relation — a member of the LBHS Class of ‘93, is owner of Matt Smith Insurance in Englewood. He jumped at the chance to help and chipped in the funds for the hoodies.
The plan is to give out three hoodies per month.
Smith said he also wants to involve more local businesses in partnerships with the school, something that Lemon Bay has nurtured successfully over the years.
It hasn’t hurt that the sports programs have had nearly unprecedented success this fall — or was that driven by a new sense of spirit at the school?
“Spirit is definitely better at the school,” said principal Bob Bedford, a proud Manta from the Class of 1986. “When you take the AMP program, the kids being back in school, being out of COVID, the success of academics and in a lot of athletic programs … Homecoming was very positive.
“Now, we want to keep the momentum going,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.