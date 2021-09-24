SARASOTA — Ever since the passage of an amendment to the Sarasota County Charter creating single-member districts in Nov. 2018, county commissioners have maintained that voters were confused by the ballot question and didn’t understand what they were voting for.
To validate that position, commissioners asked that a question about single-member districts be placed on the county’s annual citizen survey.
You could say that backfired.
According to an executive summary of the survey released to the media Friday afternoon, 40% of those responding indicated approval when asked if they approved or disapproved of single-member districts.
Only 26% overall expressed disapproval of the concept.
Under single-member districts, instead of all voters in the county voting in a county commission race, only those residing within a commission district vote in the race.
Thus, in 2022 only voters residing in commission districts 2 and 4 will participate in the election.
Only 14% of the respondents said they were unsure, didn’t know, or refused to answer while 20% indicated they neither approved or disapproved, the summary noted.
“Among residents who offered an answer, the average score leaned toward approval (3.27 out of 5) of single-member districts,” the report says.
The survey was conducted over the summer by the Florida Institute of Government at the University of South Florida in Tampa in partnership with HCP Associates, which performed the data collection and performed an analysis of the results.
Commissioners have made no secret of their desire to have voters revisit the question but punted a decision to the charter review board which will consider the question during a meeting next month.
That body heard testimony from a roomful of angry residents in May begging the Republican-dominated board to leave single-member districts in place.
Commissioners will hear a presentation on the survey results during the morning session of their upcoming meeting Tuesday, along with a discussion of results from the U.S. Census in the afternoon.
The county, under County Administrator Jonathan Lewis’ spending authority, hired Kurt Spitzer this summer to analyze the results and present his findings to the commission. Spitzer drew up the current maps for the commission districts when commissioners engaged in a much-criticized redistricting effort in late 2019.
Tuesday’s meeting will take place at the County Administration Center, 1660 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota, and can be viewed on the county’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/channel/UCqHDwKPPOhzLmtb4TvwIZZQ.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.