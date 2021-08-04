ENGLEWOOD — Law enforcement officers arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with a shooting at an Englewood home, according to reports released Wednesday night.
Duke James Terrill, no address given, was booked into the Sarasota County Jail on Wednesday night on a felony warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a online post by the Charlotte County Sheriff's office.
The North Port Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and the Charlotte County warrant apprehension team combined to capture and book Terrill.
The shooting happened Monday night at a home on Winstead Avenue, a short residential street between Strawberry Street and Rosemont Drive, two blocks south of State Road 776. Charlotte Sheriff's deputies would not release the address of the home.
Someone called the sheriff's office about a shooting in the home that followed a brief argument between unnamed people.
"The victim alleged the suspect fired multiple rounds in his direction but was ultimately unscathed," the report states.
The suspect then drove away.
While there was no booking sheet for Terrill filed as of Wednesday night, he had an address on Winstead Avenue when a Sarasota County Sheriff's deputy issued him a speeding ticket on April 13.
Terrell has been arrested in Charlotte County before, on charges of drug and paraphernalia possession, driving with a suspended license and battery, all in 2012-2014, court records show.
