ENGLEWOOD — Deputies arrested a man and woman Sunday, charging them with breaking into an Englewood home, beating and robbing a man while holding a woman down on a bed.
The victim told deputies she woke up around 1 a.m., when several people were yelling in her bedroom.
She knew the people, and told deputies they were Bertram "Stephen" Hassett, Alexandra Callahan and a man known as "Chris."
The three were looking for Hassett's wallet.
While they were rummaging through her room, the victim said Hassett grabbed her by the shoulders and held her to the bed, asking where her purse was.
The victim yelled to her boyfriend. But when he came in the room, Hassett punched him in the face, knocking him to the ground.
Bertram again grabbed the woman, holding her down on the bed.
She heard Callahan tell Chris and Hassett, "That's not my money — I had all 20's."
The victim eventually got up and checked on her boyfriend, who was dazed and confused. She saw Hassett grab a wooden end table and hit her boyfriend, according to the affidavit. The three then left.
When deputies arrived, they saw redness and bruising on the victim's shoulder and fresh scratches on her upper left leg, matching her story.
Road patrol deputies found Hassett and Callahan around 11 p.m.
Hassett was charged with burglary with assault or battery, robbery with no firearm or weapon, burglar and battery. His bond at the Charlotte County Jail was set at $130,000 Monday.
Alexandra Callahan was charged with burglary. Her bond was set at $10,000.
The third suspect has not been arrested.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office did not release the address and street name where the alleged crime occurred.
