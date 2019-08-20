SOUTH GULF COVE — Charlotte County Sheriff's Office issued an alert Tuesday for a suspicious white man in his 50s who attempted to pickup a 12-year-old walking from her bus stop.
The incident occurred Monday between 4:45 and 5 p.m. in the South Gulf Cove community. The man, driving a white van, followed the child from her bus stop at the intersection of Calumet and San Domingo boulevards, according to authorities.
As the student approached the intersection of San Domingo and Taurus Circle, the driver asked her if she needed a ride.
The student said "no" and ran home. Her mother reported the incident to the CCSO and asked for an extra patrol in the area.
"In this instance this young lady reacted in a smart and safe manner while demonstrating her awareness of the danger of accepting a ride from a stranger," said Charlotte County Public Schools spokesperson Mike Riley. "She did not know the man in the vehicle who offered her a ride and she immediately did the right thing by running away quickly in a direction away from the stranger in the white van."
Riley added that parents should have a conversation with their children about strangers approaching them whether they are alone or in a group.
"Reassure your children how valuable, how important and how loved they are by you and the talk that you are having with them is only because you care about them so very much," Riley said.
CCSO issued a "be-on-the-lookout" alert for the man, and will have extra patrols in the area.
"Extra patrol for an incident like this does not have an expiration date — deputies will be keeping an eye on the area," said CCSO spokesperson Katie Heck.
Heck could not confirm which school the child attends, but said the incident occurred at the bus stop near her residence.
Deputies are seeking the public's assistance if they have any further information about the man involved.
CCSO recommends parents talk to their kids about strangers, and offered this resource from the National Crime Prevention Council as a guide: bit.ly/2ZljhT8
