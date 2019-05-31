June 1 is the beginning of hurricane season, and many agencies are encouraging Floridians to take advantage of the disaster preparedness sales tax holiday.

The holiday, which began Friday, exempts qualifying items from sales tax. People can save some bucks on big or small items needed for their hurricane kits, such as self-powered light sources, portable generators, coolers or even reusable ice packs.

The tax holiday continues through Thursday, June 6.

Qualifying items include:

Reusable ice packs

Portable self-powered light source

Candles

Flashlights

Lanterns

Gas or diesel fuel containers

Batteries

Coolers and ice chests

Bungee cords

Ground anchor systems

Radios

Ratchet straps

Tarps

Tie-down kits

Visqueen, plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths, and other flexible waterproof sheeting

Portable generators

Email: Liz.Hardaway@yoursun.com

