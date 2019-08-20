Englewood, FL (34223)

Today

Partly cloudy early with thunderstorms becoming likely during the afternoon. High 91F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 75F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.