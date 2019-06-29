ENGLEWOOD — Photographs are the way to permanently capture a moment in time. With that in mind, residents are encouraged to enter the Pioneer Days 2019 Photo Contest and submit their photos of Englewood through the years.
Anyone can submit digital photos to the competition by simply going to www.EnglewoodPioneerDays.com. Just click on "Events,” then select "Photo Contest."
An application and release form must be submitted with each entry. As specified at the submission site, the entry should include the title of the photo and a brief explanation of why it illustrates the theme.
The photos will be posted on the website where everyone can view the artistic endeavors of their neighbors. Each photo will receive a code number so entries remain anonymous to judges. Please don't submit more than two entries per week, please.
The contest opens July 12 and submissions will be accepted until Aug. 23. Then, the 10 finalists will be printed and mounted to be displayed at Pioneer Days events so the general public can vote on their favorite. The people of Englewood vote for the Grand Prize winning photo.
Local area merchants donate gift certificates for prizes and the finalists will receive a mounted 8-by-10 copy of their photo. The contest is free and fun, so start taking photos and be ready to enter July 12. What a way to earn bragging rights!
The Englewood Pioneer Days parade celebrates its 63rd year in 2019. All events are family-friendly and almost all are free. It's time to start marking calendars for this year's festivities and with a theme like "Living the Dream…” It’s sure to be a memorable celebration.
The committee appreciates any and all volunteers. The committee is accepting applications for Grand Marshal, as well. For more information, please visit www.EnglewoodPioneerDays.com.
