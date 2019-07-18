EStaxmeeting071919a

About four hundred-fifty residents sit at Thursday’s public hearing at Tringali Recreation Center in Englewood. Red clothing signified opposition to higher Municipal Services Benefit Unit (MSBU) rates.

Hundreds of people turned out for a tax hearing Thursday night at the Tringali Recreation Center in Englewood.

They were there because Charlotte County had proposed increases in assessments for Rotonda West, Gardens of Gulf Cove and Grove City. Red clothing signified opposition to higher MSBU rates.

