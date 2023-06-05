Debbie Avelar Vaughn

Jennifer Troncone stands with Ruth Tokarz, a Lemon Bay High teacher and Debbie Avelar Vaughn at a recent teacher appreciation at LBHS.

 ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Debbie Avelar Vaughn and more

Jennifer Troncone stands with winners Mark Hertz, David West and Debbie Avelar Vaughn at the teacher appreciation day. 

ENGLEWOOD — Debbie Avelar Vaughn wanted to thank and give back to the community, one way included recently treating Lemon Bay High School teachers and staff.

"We see the teachers and the staff who are shaping are children of tomorrow and they need to be recognized for their hard work and dedication," Avelar Vaughn said.


   

