ROTONDA — Its almost time to tee up for Lemon Bay High School's graduating seniors.
"The Englewood community’s support of our high school and graduating seniors is second-to-none," Lemon Bay Principal Bob Bedford said. "The local scholarships provided by our community are very important to helping our seniors continue their education after high school."
Rotonda golfers are doing their part.
The Rotonda Mens Golf Association's annual Scholarship Scramble Tournament to benefit LBHS seniors is March 24 at the Rotonda Hills course. Sign-ins begin 7:30 a.m. that day in the clubhouse.
Men, Women and mixed-group teams are welcomed. The fee per golfer is $50 for Rotonda club members and $75 for nonmember golfers. A continental breakfast and lunch will be provided along with door prizes, auctions and course packages for foursomes. The association will also accept donations.
For more than 20 years, the association members have provided $1,000 scholarships to Lemon Bay graduates.
Association President Ted Manahan and its members raised $14,000 last year and are hoping to exceed that goal this year, said its treasurer, Roger Holck. The association saw 22 foursomes competing last year. The association is hoping for more.
The association likes to reward graduates whose high school record includes community service, Holck said.
"Many of our students could not attend post-secondary schooling without the support of our community," Bedford said. "Last year, Lemon Bay presented around 375 local scholarships from 130 different community organizations."
Of the 14 scholarships awarded last year by Rotonda Mens Golf Association, Holck said, the association received 14 thank yous from the students.
To sign up or learn more about the scholarship tournament, call Holck at 641-990-5619 or email him at rpholck69@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.