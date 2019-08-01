Englewood, FL (34223)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low near 75F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low near 75F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.