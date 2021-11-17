ENGLEWOOD - Two Texas residents have been arrested by Charlotte County deputies in connection with a Nov. 9 house burglary in Englewood.
Deputies responded to the initial call around 3:20 a.m. on Nov. 10 in the 3100 block of Smith Street.
Among the listed items stolen from the residence include a dirt bike, a handgun, clothing, a Hooter's uniform, a wallet, two cellphones, and multiple Loui Viton bags.
According to the arrest report, the residents of the property were woken in the middle of the night "from a sound in the kitchen." They told deputies that they went to investigate, they saw a tall man run out of the front door.
"Victim 1 advised he chased the subject and observed him get into a black pick-up truck and he noticed his dirt bike was in the bed of the truck as it drove away," read the report.
One of the residents called a friend and told him about the theft before contacting 911.
That friend wound up being a witness in the investigation. According to the report, the friend told deputies that he was driving to the residence when he saw the suspects' vehicle.
The witness said that the vehicle was sitting in the Mower Medix parking lot on Placida Road. He told deputies that he went to confront the driver, and observed a man in the driver's seat and a woman in the passenger seat; the vehicle then fled north toward South McCall Road.
At this point, the witness said that he contacted 911 and followed the vehicle.
Charlotte County Dispatch advised road patrols that the witness was in pursuit of the suspects' vehicle; the vehicle was eventually located and deputies conducted a traffic stop.
The driver was later identified as Ivan Alberto Galaz, 22, of San Antonio, Texas; the passenger was identified as Avery Autumn Shepherd, 20, of Midland, Texas. The pair were detained for further investigation, according to the report.
"Road patrol advised that the dirt bike, the clothing, and multiple Loui Viton bags were in plain sight in the bed of the truck and the rear cab of the truck," read the report.
According to authorities, both suspects were questioned at the District 1 office of the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office; both waived their Miranda rights and provided sworn recorded confessions.
Galaz and Shepherd have both been charged with armed burglary, grand theft, and grand theft of a motor vehicle; they are currently held on no bond.
