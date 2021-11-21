Artist Carroll Swayze's reflect imaginatively these dolphins among a school of baitfish. After a haitus due to the pandemic, Swayze is staging a Thanksgiving Art Festival Nov. 27-28 at the Englewood Elks Lodge.
Ray Lemoine let his imagination swim freely when he crafted this sculpture. He is one of the 40 artists who will attend the Thanksgiving Art Festival Nov. 27-28 at the Englewood Elks Lodge.
PHOTO PROVIDED
This tarpon appears ready to leap off the canvas of this painting by Steve Whitlock. He will be exhibiting his work at the Thanksgiving Art Festival Nov. 27-28 at the Englewood Elks Lodge.
PROVIDED BY CARROLL SWAYZE
ENGLEWOOD — Englewood artist Carroll Swayze gives thanks this year with a Thanksgiving Arts Festival.
As she has for more than 30 years, Swayze has brought noted and award-winning artists to Englewood.
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Thanksgiving Art Festival returns 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 27-28 at the Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave.
Like others, the pandemic took its toll on artists who faced canceled art shows and other events to show and sell their creations.
"While it was fantastic to have the time to create, it was hard to stay alive financially for the past two years and we are very happy to be exhibiting again," Swayze said in a statement to The Daily Sun.
Forty or more artists and artisans are expected join Swayze at the Thanksgiving show. She is excited, too, to introduce new artists to Englewood.
"All the artwork in the show is handmade by the artists who create it, and they will be there to talk about their work and share their interesting life stories with the crowd," she wrote. "The Art Festival will have something for everyone, so come out and support original art."
The festival also will include activities for the whole family.
Local clay artist Nicole Moranda will show her latest handmade pottery and holiday ornaments.
But during the festival, Moranda will stage an interactive clay project for children. She will assist the children in creating their own mosaic from plastic bottle caps and clay. Their creations will be displayed in Englewood's Artscape Sculpture Garden, located between West Dearborn and West Green Streets.
Moranda's project hopes to raise awareness of the overuse of plastics in our lives and environment.
Known for his creations in glass, Rich Fizer will be blowing glass live all day, starting every hour on the hour, both days of the festival. The public is encouraged to bring chairs and watch how Fizer creates organic bowls, fish and vessels from hot molten glass.
For directions to the festival and more information about the show, call Swayze at 941-266-6434.
