About the turn of the last century, turpentine camps popped up all over Florida. Much turpentining went on in our immediate area.
The large virgin stands of longleaf pine and slash pine were first bled dry, which took about six to 10 years. After they were sapped out, the land was usually leased to lumber companies which came in and cut the dying trees for timber.
The turpentine camps were an horrible era in Florida history as they were virtually slave camps.
One lifelong resident, L.A. Ainger remembered one of the camps in our area.
“I started school the year Charlotte and Sarasota counties were created, 1921,” said Ainger.
“The school was about where Tiffany Square is today — just a little north, (today’s location, S.R. 776 near Walmart). It was called the Vineland School. We walked to school. It wasn’t far for us from Ainger Creek where our homestead was. Maybe a little more than a mile so that didn’t bother us very much, my sister and I. But what happened because of that turpentine business sometimes did.
“Just east of the school was a big turpentine still. It was one of the largest around here. I can remember when I was just a kid over there on Ainger’s Creek they was chipping trees for the turpentine still.
“We lived nearby and we would see the mule-drawn wagons go by taking the black convicts to work at the still. Oh, yeah, that’s a lot of who they employed, they leased 'em from the jails.
“Our school was also close by. One day there was a 55-gallon wooden barrel of hot rosin busted and scalded several black workers, killing 'em. It was awful! There were several convict camps around here — I know there was one at Coral Creek. The convicts were paid $1 a day, same as the guards, but the convicts had to give half of theirs to the guards.
“All the turpentine work involved horses and wagons, so they had a lot of mules and horses they they kept in corrals, but sometimes they would turn 'em all loose from the corrals and they would come running down that dirt road (what is S.R. 776 today) three or four abreast.
"Well, I can tell you, if we was in the road walking to school, we would give 'em plenty of room. There’s been times that I know I walked five miles to get to school, going around those horses or the cattle.
“Besides the horses, there was cattle roaming all through the woods. No fence laws then, you know. Sometimes I would go far around bunches of those cattle, because there would be an old bull out there just pawing the ground, you know, just looking my way. Oh yes, we did give those cattle and horses plenty of room.
Life at the sawmill
A lot of lumbering also went on in our area. A sawmill, supposedly the largest in the state at the time, was located on State Road 776 about where Waste Management is on the way to Venice. It was called the Manasota Lumber Company, the name later changing to Woodmere.
There were many lesser sized sawmills called peckerwood mills. They were small portable operations that could move to where a little bit of timber had been left standing. The power was sometimes furnished by a truck engine with low horse power which meant the lumber was sawed very slowly. It was said they didn’t saw much faster then a woodpecker, thus the name.
Lois Dixon Alston, another life-long resident of our area, remembered back to when the timber was systematically eradicated from this region. “It must have been the early 1920s they cut all the timber through here. It was cut all the way from Placida to Englewood and up to Manasota Beach Road, I guess, and beyond. That’s the reason there are so few trees, or any old trees, in the Rotonda area.
"We moved over here to the mainland from Gasparilla Island, I guess in 1927, to Kettle Harbor and we never saw any deer. I guess that was because all the timber cutting had left everything so open. I don’t know if it was The Manasota Company that cut it or not.
"I know of a company from Arcadia that cut some of the timber that was left in the late 1920s. Smaller companies would came through, after the bigger companies were finished and they would cut little bits, just what was left.
“Yeah, peckerwood sawmills, there were several of those small mills down in this area I remember. There was one up at Grove City, it was about the end of Maryland Avenue somewhere in there — it was on the east side of the road.
"There was one in San Casa or Vineland, what we called it then. There was one on Buck Creek, yeah, there was a sawmill there. They were just little mills and they would only stack up sawdust — oh, eight or 10 feet high. Peckerwood mills, yeah, that’s what they called ’em."
Diana Harris is a Sun columnist. Her book, “Englewood Lives,” is available for purchase at the Englewood Sun office, 120 W. Dearborn St. She can be reached at diharris@comcast.net.
