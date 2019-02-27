ENGLEWOOD — Seconds before he starts his CubCrafters Carbon Cub engine, Jim Crane closed his eyes. He remembers the day his dad told him to take the controls of the plane they flew in when he was 16.
“As a kid, I had gone flying with my dad as a passenger,” said Crane, 58. “We were in Maine. We cleared the air strip. My dad said, ‘Do you want to fly the plane?’ It was my very first time. What a blast I had. I said, ‘This is it. I love flying.’ So every time I start the engine of my own plane, I go back to that day.”
Crane, who winters in Florida but often returns to his family farm in Maine, said he loves spending time flying all over Southwest Florida. He takes off minutes away from his Englewood home near the flat, grassy field known as Buchan Airport.
“Buchan Airport is the reason why we are in the area,” he said. “It’s just a small airstrip owned by Sarasota County, but it’s exactly what myself and so many others who live here need to fly our planes. I fly daily. I don’t think there are any other publicly owned airports like Buchan in Florida anymore. I don’t think you could recreate this anywhere else in Florida. I’m just so thankful it’s here. It’s a real pleasure for us.”
Crane and his 83-year-old neighbor Tom Gubala, who has been flying since the 1960s, share a love for Buchan Airport and flying.
“The airport is like a magnet for wildlife,” Gubala said. “We see so many birds here. There are just a lot of reasons why this airport is so special. It’s the reason why I live here. I store my plane on my property and can be in the air in minutes.”
The two welcome an anticipated crowd of hundreds planning to check out about 40 vintage air planes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the annual Fly-In at Buchan Airport, 1390 Old Englewood Road in Englewood.
“Last year, I gave a few people a ride,” Crane said. “I would love for Sarasota County commissioners to come to the Fly In. I would like to take them for a ride so they can see Manasota Beach, the growth in South County like at Boca Royale (Golf & Country Club) and West Villages. They could see the Braves stadium, which is nearly finished. They could see what River Road looks like from the air. It’s a quick tour, but very telling. We want to show them how important this airport is to us.”
Dan Harrison, a retired Delta pilot, also plans to be at the Fly-In. Harrison has been flying for 30 years including when he was in the military. He has lived in Englewood since the Fly-In began 13 years ago. He and his wife want to remind county commissioners and others that the small airport can be used by emergency medical pilots to fly victims to trauma centers.
The Fly-In, which celebrates small-scale, personal aircraft, is planned by three locals — Russ Kyper, Gene Naples and Vito Bisceglia — as a fundraiser, but the entry is free to the public.
Breakfast is sponsored by The French Artisan and features two types of quiche dishes, pastries, orange juice and coffee for $6. Organizers say the quiche is “a big hit” and sells out in the first two hours.
Featured aircraft include antique planes, experimental planes and aerobatic planes and everyday personal planes. Plus exhibitors with radio-controlled planes, aviation-themed books and memorabilia, the Civil Air Patrol Wings, SHORE, Coast Guard Auxiliary, the Arts Alliance and Historical Society may be at the event, as they’ve been in the past.
Raffle items including gift certificates from Zeke’s Uptown Grille, Englewood’s on Dearborn, Howards Restaurant, New Wave Hair Salon, the White Elephant and other merchants donated to the event.
A portion of the proceeds goes to Lemon Bay and Venice high school students who plan to study aviation. Seven scholarship winners came from the two high schools through proceeds from successful past Fly-Ins. High school students go to the Fly-In to meet pilots who love to share their stories.
Most locals also like to share the story about how the airport was named after the late Sarasota County Commissioner Peter E. Buchan, who in the 1940s organized the 93 acres of land at the airport to help the county do aerial spraying for mosquito eradication.
For information, call Bill Bond at 941-475-4854 or billandtinabond @yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.