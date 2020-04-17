ENGLEWOOD — The milkman cometh to Englewood.
A Dakin Dairy Farms truck will be bringing fresh-from-the-dairy milk and other dairy products from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today in the parking lot of the A & B Restaurant, 264 N. Indiana Ave. (State Road 776).
Dakin Dairy is a family dairy farm located outside of Myakka City in Manatee County, about 45 miles from Englewood. Before the onset of COVID-19, the dairy conducted public tours of its facilities and pastures.
The dairy, though, has been hit hard. Most of its customers are commercial accounts — restaurants, schools and other businesses — and are closed due to the pandemic. One report described the family as having to dump thousand of gallons of milk a day because dairy cows need to be milked, even if the demand for their milk dries up.
The Dakin family dairies originally started in Maine in 1928 and migrated to Florida when Romanus “Pete” Dakin headed south with his family and started farming in Florida in 1963. According to dakindairyfarms.com" target="_blank">dakindairyfarms.com, the Dakin family has been milking cows in Manatee County since 1973. It is among fewer than 150 commercial dairies operating today throughout Florida.
The Dakin Dairy says its “secret” is that its cows are fed a healthy diet made up of fresh grass twice a day.
“Their diet is formulated and monitored by our nutritionist, Dr. Rick Lundquist, to ensure they receive a balanced and healthy diet that gives them the vitamins and minerals their bodies crave to keep them healthy, producing high quality milk,” the website states.
Besides bottling various milk products — whole milk, 2%, 1%, fat free and chocolate — the dairy also produces heavy cream, half-and-half, cheeses and butter, and egg nog during the Christmas season.
To learn more about the Dakin Dairy visit dakindairyfarms.com. To taste their products, stop buy their milk truck today.
