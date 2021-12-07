The Rotonda West Christmas Parade was another big hit on Saturday afternoon in Florida's most well-known round community. The theme "Santa Paws" drew 40 entries, reported parade chairperson Gwen Milsom Grace and Deb Orchard, activities chairperson. 

Parade judges were Megan Hedges, Amy Gonzales and Peter Ide. Trophy winners were:

Spirit of Christmas, Galloway Roofing

Best Commercial, Abel Air & Heating

Best Organizational, Charlotte County Tax Collector's Office

Best Use of Theme, Low Rider Dachshund Rescue

Best Performance, Rotonda Ukulele Band

