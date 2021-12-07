The Low Rider Dachshund Rescue fosters dogs of that breed with the utilmate goal of finding a "forever home" for each animal. For more information, visit lowriderrescue.org. The group won for Best Use of Theme.
The Rotonda Ukelele Band was on task with holiday tunes, played in unison with four-stringed merriment. Their them was "Paws Playing Ukuleles" and they took home the award for Best Performance. The group meets at 2 p.m. Mondays at the Rotonda Community Center.
PHOTO BY DAVID PULASKI
A big part of the Rotonda Christmas Parade is the food donations, and volunteers collected loads of it along the route, all destined for local food banks.
PHOTO BY DAVID PULASKI
The Lemon Bay High School Marching Manta Band performs holiday favorites in the 2021 Rotonda West Christmas Parade.
PHOTO BY DAVID PULASKI
PHOTO BY DAVID PULASKI
The Marching Manta Band from Lemon Bay High School is always a hit at the Rotonda parade.
PHOTO BY DAVID PULASKI
Galloway Roofing's float was "A Very Snoopy Christmas," based on the Peanuts characters and the animated "A Charlie Brown Christmas" television special. Galloway won for Best Spirit of Christmas.
PHOTO BY DAVID PULASKI
The Rotonda Christmas parade is always Santa's "big scene."
PHOTO BY DAVID PULASKI
PHOTO BY DAVID PULASKI
The office of Charlotte County Tax Collector Vickie Potts hopped aboard the CTC Express in the Rotonda West Christmas Parade. They won for Best Organizational entry.
PHOTO BY DAVID PULASKI
PHOTO BY DAVID PULASKI
Abel Air & Heat's theme was "Merry Misfits First Ride," based on "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer." The team won for Best Commercial entry.
PHOTO BY DAVID PULASKI
The Englewood Cats Football & Cheer organization had a good showing in the Rotonda parade.
The Rotonda West Christmas Parade was another big hit on Saturday afternoon in Florida's most well-known round community. The theme "Santa Paws" drew 40 entries, reported parade chairperson Gwen Milsom Grace and Deb Orchard, activities chairperson.
Parade judges were Megan Hedges, Amy Gonzales and Peter Ide. Trophy winners were:
Spirit of Christmas, Galloway Roofing
Best Commercial, Abel Air & Heating
Best Organizational, Charlotte County Tax Collector's Office
