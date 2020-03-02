ENGLEWOOD — The long-awaited nourishment of Manasota Key’s eroded Gulf shoreline arrived Monday.
None too soon for some residents.
“We lost our beach in the last four days,” said Barb Hartter, a Pelican Landing resident. What had been a walkover stairway to the sandy beach now dangles 4 feet in the air.
Larry Kelsen, a snowbird, watched, just north of the Sarasota-Charlotte county line, thinking how impressive the Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company crews were that pumped sand along the beach shoreline, shortly before noon Monday.
The sand was spilling out along the shoreline at a rate of 2,000 cubic yards per hour. Bulldozer operators waded their machines into the shallows and spread the sand that built up quickly around the pipe pumping the sand.
“He better be careful,” Kelsen said as the bulldozer’s tracks sank into the soft shoreline sand. “He obviously knows what to do.”
The bulldozer driver wasn’t alone. A small fleet of dredging “hopper” barges and other vessels lay offshore of Manasota Key.
“The hopper barge is a barge that sucks the sand off the bottom and holds the sand,” explained Michael Poff, president of Coastal Engineers, the firm overseeing the project for Charlotte and Sarasota counties.
The hoppers then are navigated closer to shore, where the sand can be pumped out along the shoreline
“Manasota Key is going to receive 275,000 cubic yards,” Poff said. Hoppers can hold 1,800 to 2,000 cubic yards of sand.
The dredging crews face a May 1 deadline.
According to state permits, the Manasota Key dredging project — on both sides of the county line — must be completed before May 1, the start of the local sea turtle nesting season. Charlotte County, however, is permitted to restore the beaches south of Stump Pass, at the Palm Island Resort, Knight and Don Pedro islands, after May 1.
Since 2003, if not earlier, Charlotte County discussed the replenishing of sand on what the Florida Department of Environmental Protection determined was a critically eroded shoreline along Manasota Key.
Sarasota County only joined Charlotte County a year ago and is still hammering out details, including the financing, for a project that will restore the shoreline from the county line to just north of the public Blind Pass Beach.
“It’s been a long process and we’re seeing the fruits of our labor,” said Damian Ochab, president of the South Manasota/Sandpiper Key Association. The association worked with county officials and consultants for years devising a palatable project for Charlotte County property owners on Manasota Key.
Details of the Manasota Beach Renourishment project can be found under “Project Status” at www.charlottecountyfl.gov.
