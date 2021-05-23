ENGLEWOOD — Coastal Wildlife Club members do more than document sea turtle nesting on Manasota Key.
Besides clearing up debris, moving beach chairs and whatever else could become obstacles to the nesting turtles, Wildlife Club volunteers Carol McCoy, Gene McCoy, Lori Newton, Robbie Brooks and Doug Stone are among those who have taken upon themselves to clean up crab traps that have washed ashore.
Derelict crab traps top their list.
They organized a "crab trap response team" taking upon themselves to dispose of lost and derelict crab traps that wash ashore onto Manasota Key.
The Wildlife Club team now holds a two-year permit with the state to recover derelict or abandoned crab traps, some of which have laid on beaches or lay half-buried in sand or at the bottom of the shallows or entangled among mangroves.
Between 2002 to 2007, nearly 60,000 derelict traps were pulled from the Gulf waters of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. Of those traps, 1,305 were recovered from Florida's Gulf waters.
Storms will often dislodge the traps from their locations and sometimes the traps are abandoned by their owners. So far this year, the Wildlife Club volunteers recovered more than 40 derelict traps. The traps themselves can weigh 40 or more pounds.
"We started last year and that was out of necessity," Carol McCoy said. "Years prior to that, we had these traps on our beaches and no way to get rid of them because it is a third-degree felony to touch them — so they just sat (on the beaches)."
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission cautions that crab traps are private property and tampering with traps, trap contents, lines or buoys could result in a third-degree felony conviction, with fines of up to $5,000 and the permanent revocation of fishing privileges.
However, wildlife officials define a derelict trap is a trap left in the water during the closed season for that fishery. A derelict trap during blue crab or stone crab seasons is defined by the state as a trap that lacks buoy or a line, or a current Wildlife Commission‐issued crab trap tag or license.
"The lines are worse than the traps," Stone said of the danger to sea turtles. "There can be hundreds of feet of lines at times."
In March, the CWC volunteers teamed up with the Suncoast Beach Rovers, Sarasota Bay Watch, Sarasota Sea Grant, Sarasota UF/IFAS Extension Service and Charlotte County conducted a major cleanup with divers to gather derelict traps laying in the shallows of the Gulf.
McCoy makes a concerted effort to contact the crabbers who lost their traps.
Through a list of the tag numbers on the traps, she attempts to track down the crabbers and sees if they want their traps returned. The group, McCoy said, recovered a lost trap that belongs to a crabber in the Tampa Bay area.
"It's good public relations with the fisheries," McCoy said about efforts to track down the owners of the traps. "We want to say, 'We have your stuff.' We are building relations with these people."
The volunteers are also ready to help waterfront homeowners. They ask residents to photograph the trap's tag number and provide a GPS location. For more information, email info@coastalwildlifeclub.org.
To learn more about crabbing and crab traps, visit myfwc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.