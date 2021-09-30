ENGLEWOOD — Looking for that special costume for the Halloween season? the Lemon Bay High School Theatre Department has them for sale.
Students are purging costumes, accessories and other items from past performances including “The Addams Family,” “Noises Off,” “Seussical” and others.
The sale is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 9 at LBHS, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood.
“There will be tons of costumes for sale — we are still compiling the inventory,” said Sarah Ballard-Richardson, theater director. “There are dresses, shirts, pants and other costume pieces.”
Theater volunteer Tonya Huber said anyone can donate to the fundraiser to help drama students raise money.
Lemon Bay Theatre Troupe 257 is the school’s theater organization that competes with other high school theater groups across Florida. The funds will help the students travel to district and state competition.
It also helps pay royalties for future plays, and for building sets, which can be expensive, Huber said.
“Before I got involved helping, I never knew how expensive it is to buy a screen play or to create the sets or to send students to district and state competitions,” she said. “I thought you could just photocopy the play and hand it out to the cast.”
She said the Lemon Bay performances are very well done.
“It brings a wonderful experience to the community as well,” Huber said.
Huber said some of the costumes and props may be “great finds” for other outlets.
“If another theater group is doing the ‘The Addams Family’ or ‘Seussical,’ they should come see what we have for sale,” she said. “It might also be good for a daycare, church or other group that does plays, or is just looking to decorate for Halloween.”
They’re accepting donated items to sell, as well.
“If someone has costumes or jewelry they want to give, they can drop it off at the school and say it’s for our upcoming sale,” she said.
‘CLUE’ AT LBHS
From Nov. 18-21, the theater students are doing the play “Clue” based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie that was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game. “Clue” is a “farce-meets-murder mystery” play.
It starts in a remote mansion with six mysterious guests who meet for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu.
When the host turns up dead, they are all suspects. Led by Wadsworth, the butler; Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard, they race to find the killer, but the body count stacks up.
LBHS students in “Clue” include Randy Roberts playing Wadsworth. He was Peter Cratchit in a “Christmas Carol.” Reilly Huber will have her first lead role in a mainstage as Yvette the maid.
Trace Richardson who played Lucas in “Addams Family,” Georg in “She Loves Me” and “Lloyd in Noises Off” is Professor Plum. Jessica Lince is the senior first lead role as Mrs. Peacock.
Freshman Tristen Sasser played the Cat in the Hat in “Seussical” is playing Mr. Green. LBHS senior Bryan Fernandez played Gary in “Noises Off” is playing Colonel Mustard. First lead roles are Ella Extejt as Miss Scarlet and Jadyn Wilson as Mrs. White.
“The ensemble completes the cast with Tobias Richardson who was Horton in ‘Seussical,’ Nick Krajcovic, Alan Schleden, who was Selsdon in ‘Noises Off,’ Avery Witt who was Brooke in ‘Noises Off,’ Sarah Creech and Talia Angelo,” Ballard-Richardson said. “It’s going to be good.”
For more information or tickets, call the box office at 941-474-7702 ext. 3414.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.