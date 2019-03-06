GULF COVE — Cathy Edelen and the crew at The Cove of Rotonda Golf Center are wondering what they need to do to keep thieves from stealing their golf carts.
In January, someone stole 14 carts in the middle of the night. Since then, bright lighting and security cameras were installed, said Edelen, who is director of golf at The Cove. The cameras were pointed directly at the carts. Employees took pains to park the carts closer to the cart building, she said.
They locked the carts together overnight with a cable, and then secured all the cart keys in a cabinet in the cart barn.
But this week, thieves stole 16 more carts from the course. It happened sometime between 9:54 p.m. Monday, when the last person left the course — it's lighted, so you can play at night — and around 4 a.m. Tuesday when an employee arrived at work.
The employee noticed that the cart barn had been broken into, and they keys were gone, according to a report from the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. He looked around and found one cart, No. 29, was stuck in a sand trap. He looked around for the others in the woods nearby, thinking maybe teenagers had taken them for a joy ride. The carts were gone.
Deputies found that the thieves yanked out the security cameras, and stole them too. They disabled the security lighting. They broke into the key cabinet to get the keys, and somehow removed the security cable. Then they drove the carts out, presumably to a big truck nearby.
The gas-powered Yamaha carts are valued at $4,600 apiece, so the total loss was $73,600. That's on top of the thefts from January.
Plus there was lost revenue.
Deputies roped off the golf course, which usually opens at 6:30 a.m. when the first golfers arrive, with yellow crime-scene tape while they collected evidence. Edelen said she had to turn away dozens of golfers Tuesday morning before investigators were done and allowed the course to open at 9 a.m.
Meanwhile, detectives were asking officials at the nearby Home Depot store if they could review security cameras, since they may have captured images of the thieves or a truck they were using to haul away the carts.
So what can The Cove do to protect their carts?
"We'll come up with some new ideas," Edelen said. "Chances are they'll be back again — unless they're caught."
Edelen said The Cove's owner wants to offer a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the thieves. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charlotte County Sheriffs office at 941-639-2101 or 941-474-3233.
