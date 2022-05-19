SARASOTA — Emergency experts often recommend Floridians start gathering hurricane supplies early, but because of supply-chain issues this year, now is the time to start.

Global problems with supply chains, which began during the COVID-19 pandemic, are persisting and not likely to go away this hurricane season, Sarasota Emergency Management Chief Ed McCrane said Thursday.

Technically, hurricane season starts June 1.  

After COVID-19 reduced the production of goods and services, as well as transportation and shipping, shortages now range from baby formula to construction materials to hay for feeding livestock. 

"If you don't have hurricane shutters, the lumber you need to board up your home is more expensive and in some stores limited on how many you can buy," McCrane said during a news briefing at the county's Emergency Operations Center in Sarasota. "That's why you should prepare now and not wait for a hurricane warning. There likely won't be supplies there," he said.

Due to its geographic location in the subtropics, adjacent to the Gulf of Mexico, all of Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties are vulnerable to damage caused by hurricane force winds and related flooding.

McCrane said now is the time for people to check hurricane shutters and make sure all of the nuts and bolts are present, are working and not rusted.

"People need a week's supply of food this year instead of just 72 hours," he said. "That means a gallon of water a day for each person in the home and meals that can be made if there's no power. Stock up now."

He said to have a safe room picked out away from doors and windows in case the roof begins to lift off. 

ED McCrane

Sarasota County Emergency Manager Ed McCrane told the press Thursday that residents should register now to evacuate if they don't have transportation, are medically needy or don't a place to go before a hurricane.

Sarasota County's evacuation system is called "Know Your Level." McCrane said Sarasota County residents should go online or dial 311 on a phone to check their address for which evacuation level (A to E), because it shows when to evacuate during a hurricane warning or storm.  

The county's new 311 system handles about 350,000 calls annually. Workers connect residents to the proper county department. The 311 number is for all non-emergency hurricane-related questions. 


Many homes in the older section of North Port, and along waterways in Englewood and Venice are in evacuation Level A. That designation includes all manufactured homes, RV parks and those who live on the water.

Level A means residents should prepare to evacuate during tropical storm Category 1 with winds of 39 to 95 mph, or worse.

For more information on hurricane preparedness or to download medical forms, visit www.scgov.net/beprepared for more information.

McCrane said anyone planning to evacuate should go early, rather than being caught in traffic. McCrane said a hurricane evacuation plan should include staying with family or friends, topping off your gas tank, using a cellphone mobile gas app and calling ahead to gas stations to see if they have fuel instead of driving to them only to learn they are out.

He said those who can't stay with others can evacuate to local designated hurricane-hardened centers. Those who need oxygen or have a caregiver should register now to evacuate to a medically dependent evacuation center.

Sarasota County residents with qualifying medical needs are encouraged to apply for registration as a medically-dependent person as soon as possible, he said. 

If they can't drive, they should register and a first responder will come to their home and help them evacuate early.

McCrane said police and firefighters also don't go on the road when wind speeds reach or higher. Emergencies are logged and first responders go back out when it's safe.

Hurricane supplies

Residents are encouraged to buy one week's worth of hurricane supplies this year. The supply chain shortage is anticipated to create on-going issues this hurricane season which begins June 1. 

"So many people have moved here in the past two years," he said. "Many aren't familiar with hurricane-force winds and evacuations."

He said everyone should have a plan for transportation out, if needed.  

"Two days before Hurricane Irma, we had 800 people call who needed to be evacuated. It's too much at one time."

Register today for public transportation

For those who cannot drive or otherwise be transported by family, friends or neighbors, Sarasota County will provide last-resort, free bus transportation for people and pets, along with limited supplies, to and from a general population evacuation center.

Residents who pre-register will receive an automated telephone message with information about the location of rally points and when they will be picked up.

Residents should complete the online registration form or call 311 for help.

All county libraries are available to help with online registration for those without a computer.

The online registration process will cease when landfall is expected within 60 hours.

The form will include guidance for those who cannot drive or walk to a designated rally point.

Since there are no hurricane shelters in Englewood, people without vehicles who must evacuate can be dropped off to a county rally point at the Englewood Sports Complex or Englewood or Buchan Airport Community Park, and board a bus to an evacuation center, one of several schools in North Port, or Taylor Ranch Elementary in Venice.

Venice residents can go to rally points at Garden Elementary or the Venice Community Center.

In North Port, residents can go to Suncoast Technical College or the North Port Library.

Pets are allowed at all shelters.

The program is activated only when Sarasota County has a declared county emergency, an activation is ordered, and evacuation centers are opened.

All transportation will cease when landfall is expected within eight hours. 

