The Florida Institute for Political Leadership is offering a free virtual three-day course on leadership training.
The online classes take place Jan. 18-20.
The program is sponsored by the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce and the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce.
FIPL is a nonpartisan group created by the Florida Chamber of Commerce to recruit and provide campaign training to candidates and elected officials across the state.
Englewood Chamber Executive Director Doug Izzo said it's a relatively new program funded by the state chamber.
"This is the first year we are involved and I will be attending to find out more about how it can help recruit new candidates," Izzo said. "It's good for people to come and learn more about serving the community and see if it sparks an interest. It's all about finding people to run locally."
The training is open to everyone.
Those taking part will learn how to prepare to run for local or state office. They will also learn how to find out about local issues and how to get appointed to area boards and committees.
There will be presentations by state and local political experts, university professors and community leaders. The online course is broken up into a three-day, 2.5-hour session per day interactive virtual program.
"The program has been around for a while, but this is the first time the Venice chamber is collaborating with the Florida Chamber on this initiative," Venice Area Chamber of Commerce CEO/President Kathy Lehner said.
Participants can attend one or all sessions offered.
To register online, visit www.fipl.org or call 850-688-6940.
"Whether you are in office or interested in running for office now or in the future, this is the program for you," Lehner said.
