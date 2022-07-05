Maiden Cane front man Cliff Randi plays air guitar along with guitarist Joey Gilbert at the Freedom Festival at CoolToday Park in North Port. The band which plays songs from Journey, Styx and other '80s groups was the featured act for the festival.
Thousands were inside and out of CoolToday Park to celebrate July 4 and watch fireworks by the city of North Port Parks and Recreation Department.
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Venice Middle School students Victoria Wohnhas and Noah Dilbert, both 11, get new patriotic tattoos at the festival. There were plenty of giveaways from local vendors at the event.
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Leo Gray, 3, of North Port wears a handmade sailor outfit made by his grandmother to the Freedom Festival where he played with his 1-year-old sister, Olive, before the fireworks display.
Thousands gathered inside and out of CoolToday Park in North Port for the Freedom Festival sponsored by the city of North Port Parks and Recreation. The Imagine Young Marines opened the ceremony and Maiden Cane rocked a full house until the 15-plus minute fireworks show. There was no parking spaces left by 6:30 p.m.
