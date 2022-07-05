Thousands gathered inside and out of CoolToday Park in North Port for the Freedom Festival sponsored by the city of North Port Parks and Recreation. The Imagine Young Marines opened the ceremony and Maiden Cane rocked a full house until the 15-plus minute fireworks show. There was no parking spaces left by 6:30 p.m.

