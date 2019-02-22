ENGLEWOOD — Charlotte County Sheriff’s officials released limited information about a fight and a possible stabbing that happened Thursday in or around the Merchant’s Crossing Shopping Center in Englewood. Three people were injured, according to reports.
“We responded to 1500 Placida Road (Publix Plaza) at 10:05 a.m., in reference to a disturbance with injuries,” stated Katie Heck, the Public Information Officer for the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, in an email to the Sun.
“Right now, we have identified two males and one female that were involved. All three were injured. The two males were transported to hospitals. The injuries appear to be from a knife, but that is not confirmed at this time. Detectives are working with witnesses and the subjects involved to determine what took place,” the email states.
Deputies and crime scene technicians spent much of Thursday next door to Merchant’s Crossing at the Japonica Square apartments. Deputies put up crime-scene tape and technicians working out of a forensics van collected evidence.
