SARASOTA — As expected, the three deputy county attorneys in Sarasota County Attorney Rick Elbrecht’s office have all expressed an interest in succeeding him.
By the close of business on March 21, Karl Senkow, Joshua Moye and Aleksandr Boksner all submitted letters of interest and resumes to Commission Chairman Ron Cutsinger.
Individual interviews for each of the commissioners with the applicants are taking place this week, and commissioners hope to make an appointment on April 25.
Elbrecht announced his plan to retire a month ago. His final day as Sarasota County’s chief attorney will be June 9.
Senkow joined the county attorney’s office in 2002 directly out of law school and since 2019 has served as Elbrecht’s chief deputy county attorney. In that role, he has assisted in the management of the office and substituted for Elbrecht at times during county commission meetings.
During a hiatus from 2004-07, he was employed by the 12th Judicial Circuit’s guardian ad litem program, as an assistant state attorney and in private practice at the Porges, Hamlin, Knowles and Prouty law firm.
Moye frequently appears during County Commission and Planning Commission meetings to answer questions and provide guidance when commissioners of both boards are considering land use issues.
He came to the county attorney’s office in January 2018 as a deputy county attorney after six years as an assistant county attorney in Charlotte County. Prior to that position, he worked in Tallahassee as an assistant general counsel in the attorney general’s office and in the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
Of the three applicants, Boksner has the least experience with Sarasota County, joining the attorney’s office in 2022 as a deputy to Elbrecht, representing the county in both litigation and labor issues.
In his resume, Boksner points to his experience as the chief deputy city attorney for Miami Beach from 2009-22 managing the office and preparing the budget besides presenting legal advice to the mayor, commissioners, and other city officials. He, too, worked for Charlotte County as the chief litigation attorney from 2005-08.
Just as they have the prior two times they appointed a new county attorney, commissioners decided they wanted to promote from within, relying on the talent pool they already had.
