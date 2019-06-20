ENGLEWOOD — And now it's three.
After interviewing six "semifinalists" Monday and Tuesday, the Englewood Area Fire Control District's board has narrowed the candidate list to three men, all vying to be Englewood's next fire chief.
Those candidates are:
• Pete DiMaria, the 55-year-old Naples fire chief, who is reaching his retirement with the Naples department. He made the short list on four of the five fire commissioners.
• David Ezell, the 52-year-old assistant fire chief with Bradenton Fire Department since 2011. He made the short list of three of the five commissioners.
• Kevin Easton, 53, retired from the Sarasota County Fire Department as an assistant chief in 2016. Easton said he feels he has another 10 years of fire service. He, too, made three of the commissioners' short lists.
The remaining applicants garnered the support of less than three commissioners on their short lists.
Commission chairman Ron Davison reminded the commissioners that the three remaining candidates will be called back for a second round of interviews on July 16.
The board is expected to make a decision on which of those candidates to begin contract negotiations at its regular meeting the following day.
The hunt for the new chief became necessary after Chief Scott Lane resigned in April to become North Port’s deputy chief. He’s nearing retirement as a firefighter but wants to continue as the district chief. Lane's second-in-command, Division Chief John Stubbs, stepped up and has been serving as the acting fire chief since Lane's departure.
The district advertised the job nationally with a starting salary range of $110,000 to $130,000, plus benefits.
For more information, call the fire district at 941-474-3311.
