ENGLEWOOD — Have a favorite charity? Looking to raise money to help a nonprofit organization?
Put a face on your favorite cause, then become a candidate to run for the 2019 Englewood Pioneer Days’ Mayor For A Day!
The deadline is coming up fast, so if you want to start your “campaign,” enter the race soon. Entries must be in by Monday.
This is how it works: each dollar collected is equal to one vote. The candidate with the most “votes” wins.
Candidate information and on-line voting will be available at www.EnglewoodPioneerDays.com. Voting boxes for all candidates will be available at locations around Englewood, which will be announced by the candidates.
Two Mayoral debates are being planned. Candidates may organize additional events and locations to raise “votes.” All votes must be turned in by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, to the Englewood Pioneer Days Committee’s temporary office at 30 S. Mango St. All votes collected will go to the charity chosen by each candidate.
Candidates must declare and register by Monday, July 15. Applications may be downloaded from the link on www.EnglewoodPioneerDays.com, or request one by sending an email to info@EnglewoodPioneerDays.com.
Application forms should be completed online or can be mailed to EPD, PO Box 1411, Englewood, FL 34275, along with a photo of the candidate, a brief statement (200 words or less) to include information about the candidate and why they support their chosen charity — along with the $10 registration fee.
The winner will be notified on Aug. 30 and will receive a “Mayor For A Day” sash and trophy prior to the official announcement at the Cardboard Boat Race at the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Pool on Aug. 31, and will cut the ribbon to start the race.
The winner will also select two “Mayor’s Choice” winners for both Car Shows and ride in the Pioneer Day Parade on Sept. 2.
Put your name and your face forward. Time to get in the spirit, Englewood, and show off your mayoral attributes by entering the race.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.